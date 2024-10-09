iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 2002288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

