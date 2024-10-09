BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 49680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
