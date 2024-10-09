BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 49680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

