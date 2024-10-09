Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 35384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
