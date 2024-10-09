Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $608.27 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $567.27 and a 200-day moving average of $501.20.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.30%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

