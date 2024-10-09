The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

HD stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.79. The company had a trading volume of 986,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $420.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $408.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.