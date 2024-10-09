Trust Co of Kansas Buys 1,428 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.