SL Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SL Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average is $166.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

