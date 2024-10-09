Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 11th

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Performance

Alternus Clean Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 12,396,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,744. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Alternus Clean Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

