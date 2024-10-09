Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $115,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $577.47. The stock has a market cap of $496.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

