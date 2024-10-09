IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $406.02 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $406.02 million and $7.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.