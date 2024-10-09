Venom 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Venom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $146.47 million and $1.91 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,241,220,565 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,241,061,649.2376 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07658662 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,255,626.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.