pufETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,386.16 or 0.03950543 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. pufETH has a market capitalization of $355.17 million and $1.15 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 534,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 531,484.71318632. The last known price of pufETH is 2,456.49955456 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,725,443.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

