BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.39 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $2.39 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.41211946 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $3,557,319.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

