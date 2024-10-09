Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.64 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $144.82 million and $3.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00042461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,498,705 coins and its circulating supply is 910,073,448 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

