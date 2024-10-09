1,570 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $105,063,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.