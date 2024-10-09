Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 13,743,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,904,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BITF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Bitfarms Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $728.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITF. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth $43,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 58.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

