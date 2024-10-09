Audius Market Cap Reaches $150.86 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Audius has a market cap of $150.86 million and $7.19 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,267,142,371 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

