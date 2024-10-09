First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,424,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.08. 291,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,230. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

