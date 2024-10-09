Creditcoin Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $150.48 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000721 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

