Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.5% in the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
NYSE LLY opened at $916.04 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $870.61 billion, a PE ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $904.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $850.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
