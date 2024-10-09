Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 4,782 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,555,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $594.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $227.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

