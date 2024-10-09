Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,721,000 after buying an additional 1,734,530 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,694,213. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.