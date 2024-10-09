Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $237.56 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.92 and its 200 day moving average is $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.