Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 52,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 96,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $605.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

