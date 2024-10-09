Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 318 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 15,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

