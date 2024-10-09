Country Trust Bank Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after buying an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after buying an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

