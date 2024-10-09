O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

