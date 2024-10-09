Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $713,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,160.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,160.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total value of $523,587.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,262.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $139,981,833. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.08.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $592.89 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

