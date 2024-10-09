Ignite Planners LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $66,011,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.43 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

