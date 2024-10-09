Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.07 and a 200 day moving average of $223.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $238.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

