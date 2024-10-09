Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $24.79 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $245.48 million and approximately $24.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00003853 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.20 or 0.03920742 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012952 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002217 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,350,281 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

