Casper Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $147.73 million and $3.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00254387 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,968,237,884 coins and its circulating supply is 12,362,036,877 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,966,265,245 with 12,360,156,449 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01254587 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,700,382.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.