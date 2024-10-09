Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.65 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $256.30 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0265228 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $8,172,808.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

