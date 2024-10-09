ELIS Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $9,525.95 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11943941 USD and is up 23.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,153.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

