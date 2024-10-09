QUASA Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. QUASA has a total market cap of $159,118.20 and approximately $1,434.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019109 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,191.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

