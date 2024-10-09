Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $30.69 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $30.69 million and $735,608.61 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,478.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00529011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00072758 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000161 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08092336 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $796,095.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.