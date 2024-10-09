Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 39.1% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $527.92. The stock had a trading volume of 762,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,830. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $529.92. The stock has a market cap of $478.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

