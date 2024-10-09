Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 420 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.