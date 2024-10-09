Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $526.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.78. The firm has a market cap of $477.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

