Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $414.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $415.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.54.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

