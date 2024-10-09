WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $90,099,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

