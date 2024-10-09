Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires 13,635 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $35,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

