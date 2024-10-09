iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

