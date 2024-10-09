Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 223,301 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,301 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $69,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 712.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.