International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 135000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

International Frontier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

