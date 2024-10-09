Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.65. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 609,430 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

