Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 644057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.