VF (NYSE:VFC) Shares Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.95. Approximately 3,394,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,274,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on VF from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VF from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VF from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Get VF alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VF

VF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. VF’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,768,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,852 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 677,519 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.