iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 27986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $848.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

