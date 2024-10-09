MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.70 and last traded at $50.70. Approximately 162,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 389,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $9,186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,765.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after acquiring an additional 196,144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,617,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 587,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

